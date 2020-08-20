हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia

Russia's opposition politician Alexei Navalny poisoned, hospitalised

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned and hospitalised on Thursday morning, his spokeswoman said.

Russia&#039;s opposition politician Alexei Navalny poisoned, hospitalised
File photo

Moscow: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned and hospitalised on Thursday morning, his spokeswoman said.

The 44-year-old foe of Russia's President Vladimir Putin felt unwell on a flight back to Moscow from Tomsk, a city in Siberia, Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter.

"The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. Alexei has a toxic poisoning," Yarmysh tweeted.

Navalny is unconscious and was placed on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. According to Yarmysh, he must have consumed something from the tea he drank this morning.

"Doctors are saying the toxin was absorbed quicker with hot liquid," she said, adding that Navalny's team called police to the hospital.

The politician is in grave condition, Russia's state news agency Tass reported, citing the chief doctor at the hospital.

Last year, Navalny was rushed to a hospital from prison where he was serving a sentence following an administrative arrest, with what his team said was suspected poisoning.

Doctors then said he had a severe allergic attack and discharged him back to prison the following day.

Tags:
RussiaAlexei NavalnyAlexei Navalny poisoned
Next
Story

Barack Obama assails President Donald Trump as unfit, says Joe Biden will preserve US democracy
  • 28,36,925Confirmed
  • 53,866Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M18S

Badi Bahas: Can the truth be suppressed by ‘quarantine’ law?