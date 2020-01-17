हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SAD

SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleges Hindu minor abducted in Pakistan, asks India to take step

The accused, Raza, already has two wives and four children. The SAD leader appealed the Centre to take steps on the torture inflicted on the Sikh and Hindu girls in Pakistan.

SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleges Hindu minor abducted in Pakistan, asks India to take step

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday alleged that a Hindu minor was abducted by a man, Ali Raza, in Quetta city of Balochistan province in Pakistan. Sirsa took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, and posted an undated video of a man claiming that his 14-year-old daughter was abducted from their home in the morning.

The accused, Raza, already has two wives and four children. The SAD leader appealed the Centre to take steps on the torture inflicted on the Sikh and Hindu girls in Pakistan.

Live TV

In the video, the man said that he had approached the Station House Officer (SHO) and also the Superintendent of Police (SP) to help him get his daughter back. He has also filed an FIR. 

Sirsa alleged that on Thursday (December 16) too a 16-year-old Hindu girl was kidnapped by a goon named Wajid from Jacobabad, Pakistan. He said, "The more we remain silent - the more Hindu Sikh families in Pakistan will suffer persecution. Pakistan minorities have high expectations from India and CAA is the first ray of that hope."

On January 3, Muslim protesters had desecrated the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev, in Pakistan and inflicted violence on the members of the Sikh community. An angry mob had attacked the Gurdwara with stones and also warned the Sikh community. The incident took place allegedly on the opposition by the Sikhs of forcible abduction and conversion of a Sikh girl in the Nankana Sahib city in August 2019.

Tags:
SADManjinder Singh SirsaPakistan Hindus
Next
Story

Eleven US troops injured in January 8 Iran missile attack in Iraq

Must Watch

PT9M49S

Morning Breaking: Watch today's top news stories; January 17, 2020