SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleges Hindu minor abducted in Pakistan, asks India to take step

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday alleged that a Hindu minor was abducted by a man, Ali Raza, in Quetta city of Balochistan province in Pakistan. Sirsa took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, and posted an undated video of a man claiming that his 14-year-old daughter was abducted from their home in the morning.

The accused, Raza, already has two wives and four children. The SAD leader appealed the Centre to take steps on the torture inflicted on the Sikh and Hindu girls in Pakistan.

In the video, the man said that he had approached the Station House Officer (SHO) and also the Superintendent of Police (SP) to help him get his daughter back. He has also filed an FIR.

14 साल की लड़की महक और किडनैपर का नाम अली रजा जिसकी 2 बीवियां और 4 बच्चे पहले से ही है सुनिये इसके पिता जी को कैसे भरे मन और गले से वहाँ के SP को विनती कर रहे हैं कि बच्ची को ढूँढने पाक में हिंदू-सिख बच्चियों के साथ हो रही ज़्यादती के खिलाफ भारत को ही कुछ करना होगा @AmitShah Ji pic.twitter.com/jvfZYBvhvZ — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) January 17, 2020

Sirsa alleged that on Thursday (December 16) too a 16-year-old Hindu girl was kidnapped by a goon named Wajid from Jacobabad, Pakistan. He said, "The more we remain silent - the more Hindu Sikh families in Pakistan will suffer persecution. Pakistan minorities have high expectations from India and CAA is the first ray of that hope."

On January 3, Muslim protesters had desecrated the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev, in Pakistan and inflicted violence on the members of the Sikh community. An angry mob had attacked the Gurdwara with stones and also warned the Sikh community. The incident took place allegedly on the opposition by the Sikhs of forcible abduction and conversion of a Sikh girl in the Nankana Sahib city in August 2019.