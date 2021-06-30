हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sarah Gilbert, lead scientist behind Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, gets standing ovation at Wimbledon -- Watch

The Wimbledon spectators also applauded the efforts of organisations that have contributed to Britain's fight against COVID-19.

Sarah Gilbert, lead scientist behind Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, gets standing ovation at Wimbledon -- Watch
Screen grab from the video

New Delhi: Wimbledon spectators on Monday paid tribute to Sarah Gilbert, the Oxford University professor who co-designed the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, giving her a standing ovation on Centre Court before play began in the annual tennis tournament.

The crowd also applauded the efforts of organisations that have contributed to Britain`s fight against COVID-19. But the loudest cheers were reserved for Gilbert as well as the staff of the National Health Service (NHS).

Gilbert, who was seated in the royal box, was awarded a damehood in the Queen`s birthday honours earlier this month.

The Grand Slam event also plans to invite other individuals who have played a big part in combating the coronavirus to watch the action at this year`s Championships seated in the royal box.

Also in the royal box was Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of late Captain Tom Moore, who struck a chord with locked-down Britain by walking around his garden with the help of a frame to raise millions of pounds for NHS workers.

