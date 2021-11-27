हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Saudi Arabia

Saudi-led coalition carries out air strikes in Yemen capital

The attackers asked civilians not to gather around or approach the targeted sites.

Saudi-led coalition carries out air strikes in Yemen capital
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said early on Saturday it launched air strikes on military targets in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, asking civilians not to gather around or approach the targeted sites, Saudi state TV reported.

The coalition, which intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthi movement ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital, has ramped up strikes on Houthi sites in Sanaa in recent days.

The Houthis have repeatedly launched cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia using drones and missiles.

