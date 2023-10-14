'Say Bismillah...': Hamas Releases Video Interaction With Captive Israeli Children - Watch

New Delhi: The Israel-Hamas conflict has entered its eighth day and Hamas has released a shocking video of Israeli children who they claim to have kidnapped during their brutal attack on Southern Israel, as reported by The Jerusalem Post. The video was posted on their Telegram channel with the caption, “Hamas fighters, showing compassion for children in the midst of the Kibbutz ‘Holit’ battles on day one of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.”

The Kibbutz Holit, which is situated near the Gaza border in southern Israel, was the scene of gruesome violence by the Hamas terrorists during their October 7 assault on Israel. The Jerusalem Post reported that 13 Israelis lost their lives in the attack on Kibbutz Holit. The Israeli media has not been able to identify the children in the video and it is unknown if their parents were among the victims of the attack.

Hamas publishes a video showing their fighters interacting with Israeli children pic.twitter.com/zxO1s1utLa — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) October 13, 2023

The IDF’s Response

The IDF responded to the video by posting on its social media ‘X’, stating that the children are being held hostage in their own homes by Hamas terrorists, while their parents are lying dead in the next room. The post said, “You can see their injuries, hear their cries and feel them trembling from fear as these children are held hostage in their own homes by Hamas terrorists and their parents lie there dead in the next room. These are the terrorists that we are going to defeat.”

The Devastation In Kibbutz Holit And Be’eri

The attack on Kibbutz Holit left behind a trail of destruction, with buildings riddled with bullets, vehicles burnt and windowpanes shattered. The weapons and ammunition used by the terrorists were also scattered around. The IDF has deployed its military tanks to secure the town after taking back control from the terrorists, who launched a “surprise” attack. The nearby Kibbutz Be’eri also suffered from the atrocities of the Hamas terrorists, who allegedly went from door to door killing or kidnapping residents. A resident named Gili said that his family members were taken hostage by Hamas terrorists. He was emotional while talking about his sister but vowed that they would “get her back.”

Protest in New York

In New York, huge images of Israeli hostages, including babies, elderly men and women were projected on the side of the United Nations headquarters building. The IDF said in its latest update that more than 120 civilians are being held captive in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization. According to the IDF, the Hamas terror attacks on Israel have claimed 1300 lives and injured over 3000 people.