topStoriesenglish
NewsWorld
ZOMBIE VIRUS

Scientists revive 50,000-year-old 'zombie' virus from Siberian permafrost, is it bad news for earth?

Scientists have characterized 13 "zombie viruses" which pose a potential threat to lives on planet earth. 

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 09:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Scientists revive 50,000-year-old 'zombie' virus from Siberian permafrost, is it bad news for earth?

New Delhi: Climate change caused by various factors including global warming is leading to many disastrous consequences and one of which is the melting of the ice caps of the planet earth. The melting of glaciers and other ice-clad regions are now releasing material that laid frozen for millions of years. One such phenomenon is occurring in the Siberian permafrost and scientists have now revived a number of "zombie viruses" and many of which impose a great threat to the human race.

A journal published by microbiologist Jean-Marie Alempic of the French National Centre for Scientific Research and his team, states that the reanimating viruses are a potential threat to public health and further study needs to be done to assess the range of the danger that these infectious agents pose as they slip away from the icy grip.

Alempic along with his team of scientists characterized 13 new viruses isolated from 7 different ancient Siberian permafrost samples. Out of these 13 viruses, one found beneath a lake in the permafrost region is the 48,500-year-old amoeba virus.

Using live single-cell amoeba cultures, the team proved that these "zombie viruses" still have the potential to be infectious pathogens. the nearly 50,000 years record age-old virus is capable of infecting other organisms.

"The situation would be much more disastrous in the case of plant, animal, or human diseases caused by the revival of an ancient unknown virus," researchers stated in the journal 'Science Alert'.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ahmedabad to host Olympics?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Magic show' on Railway Ticket Counter
DNA Video
DNA: When 2 NSG commandos were martyred in 2008 Mumbai terror attack
DNA Video
DNA: Woman, son held for killing husband
DNA Video
DNA: Japan team cleans up dressing room at FIFA World Cup
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mass uprising' in in China against Xi Jinping
DNA Video
DNA: 'Violent match' between Belgium and Morocco
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi Police van carrying Shraddha murder accused Aftab Poonawala attacked
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS