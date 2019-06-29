close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afghanistan

Scuffle between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans outside Leeds cricket stadium

In a video, the fans can be seen thrashing each other and resorting to blows.

Scuffle between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans outside Leeds cricket stadium

A scuffle broke out between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans on Saturday outside the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, UK, after an aircraft was flown in the area with a trailing banner that read 'Justice for Balochistan'. In a video, the fans can be seen thrashing each other and resorting to blows. The plane that flew over the stadium with the political message was reportedly an unauthorised aircraft. The Leeds air traffic will investigate the matter.

According to news agency ANI, before the start of the match, a few fans were seen entering into the stadium by jumping the boundary wall. Human rights activists from the World Baloch Organisation and the Baloch Republican Party continued their campaign to highlight the dire human rights situation in Pakistan.

Live TV

In their earlier initiative, roadside billboards were put up around the city of Birmingham with slogans "Help end enforced disappearances in Pakistan". The billboards had gone up on major roads and junctions around the city including highways. This came after the city had hosted a World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand on June 26.

Tags:
AfghanistanPakistanHeadingley Cricket GroundICC World Cup 2019Leeds cricket stadium
Next
Story

US sends F-22 Raptor fighter jets to Qatar amid tension with Iran

Must Watch

PT4M21S

5W1H: After G20 Summit, PM Modi on his way to India