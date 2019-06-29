Scuffle between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans outside Leeds cricket stadium

A scuffle broke out between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans on Saturday outside the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, UK, after an aircraft was flown in the area with a trailing banner that read 'Justice for Balochistan'. In a video, the fans can be seen thrashing each other and resorting to blows. The plane that flew over the stadium with the political message was reportedly an unauthorised aircraft. The Leeds air traffic will investigate the matter.

Afghanistan fans beating a supporter of Pakistan cricket team outside the cricket stadium in Leeds.

According to news agency ANI, before the start of the match, a few fans were seen entering into the stadium by jumping the boundary wall. Human rights activists from the World Baloch Organisation and the Baloch Republican Party continued their campaign to highlight the dire human rights situation in Pakistan.

In their earlier initiative, roadside billboards were put up around the city of Birmingham with slogans "Help end enforced disappearances in Pakistan". The billboards had gone up on major roads and junctions around the city including highways. This came after the city had hosted a World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand on June 26.