Secret Ground Raids, Air Strikes By Israel Leave Hamas Gasping For Breath

According to Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the spokesperson for the Israeli military, these raids involved armoured and infantry battalions and included tank and infantry forces.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
The Israeli military has confirmed that they conducted "limited" ground raids into the Gaza Strip overnight to combat Hamas fighters in preparation for a broader ground offensive in areas with a significant presence of Hamas. These operations aimed to disrupt sites where Hamas militants were gathering to launch attacks against Israel. According to Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the spokesperson for the Israeli military, these raids involved armoured and infantry battalions and included tank and infantry forces. The objective of these raids was to neutralize terrorist threats as part of their ongoing military operations. The overnight ground raids by the Israeli Defence Forces have left Hamas militants run for their lives.

Furthermore, the Israeli military has been actively seeking information about the more than 200 hostages who were taken by Hamas operatives during an infiltration and attack on cities in southern Israel on October 7. Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli military reported that they had targeted over 320 military sites in the Gaza Strip.

On the other hand, Gaza's health ministry today said that 60 people including 13 of a family were killed in the last 24 hours in the Israeli air strike.  Meanwhile, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that this war is between civilisation and barbarism. 

So far, over six thousand people including civilians, Israeli soldiers and Hamas militants have been killed in the war as the conflict entered 17th day with no respite for the civilians. 

