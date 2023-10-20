Several Killed, Injured After Israeli Strike On Greek Orthodox Church In Gaza

TEL AVIV: Tragedy struck in central Gaza City as the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church compound became the latest target of an Israeli air attack on Thursday night. The devastating Israeli bombardment on this historic church has resulted in eight confirmed fatalities, with dozens more left wounded.

Women, Children Among Dead

The attack on the Saint Porphyrius Church in the al-Zaytoun neighbourhood of Gaza had tragic consequences, with women and children among the victims, as reported by the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Widespread Destruction

Wafa has cautioned that the number of casualties, both deceased and injured, may rise as the situation unfolds. According to sources on the ground, the bombing led to the complete collapse of the Council of Church Stewards' building, which provided shelter to Palestinian families, including Christians and Muslims, seeking refuge amidst the ongoing Israeli bombardment.

Orthodox Church Slams Israel

The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem has expressed its "strongest condemnation" of this attack, emphasizing that "targeting churches and their institutions, along with the shelters they provide to protect innocent citizens, especially children and women who have lost their homes due to Israeli air strikes on residential areas over the past 13 days, constitutes a war crime."

Gaza Ground Invasion Looks Imminent

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Israel's Defence Minister has delivered a stern message to gathered troops, hinting at the possibility of an imminent ground invasion in Gaza. This development raises concerns about further escalations in the region.

Biden Reaffirms Support For Israel, Ukraine

On the international stage, President Joe Biden has reaffirmed his support for both Israel and Ukraine. In a prime-time address to the nation, he called for a substantial new aid package for these two nations while strongly denouncing the rise of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in the United States.

President Biden underscored the importance of assisting Israel in its response to terror attacks by Hamas and providing continued support to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression. He emphasized that these actions are not only crucial for global security but also fundamental to U.S. national security interests.

Biden urged unity and inclusivity, stating, "We must, without equivocation, denounce anti-Semitism," and added, "We must also without equivocation, denounce Islamophobia. To all of you hurting, those of you hurting, I want you to know: I see you. You belong. And I want to say this to you: You're all American. You're all American."

The President highlighted the interconnectedness of the Israeli and Ukrainian conflicts with American national security, viewing support for these nations as a wise investment with long-term benefits.

Gaza Situation Deteriorates

As the world watches these critical developments, the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate. The arrival of humanitarian aid expected to enter Gaza from Egypt is eagerly awaited. Hundreds of trucks carrying essential supplies are on the Egyptian side of the border, providing a glimmer of hope in addressing the dwindling fuel, food supplies, and the severe shortage of medicines needed to treat the injured in Gaza's hospitals.

At the moment, Gaza remains under siege, with Israel blocking supplies of water, electricity, food, and fuel across its border. The conflict between Israel and Hamas, which began on October 7, has resulted in significant casualties on both sides, with over 3,700 people killed in Gaza.