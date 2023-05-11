topStoriesenglish2606145
NewsWorld
MILAN EXPLOSION

Several Vehicles In Flames After Explosion In Italy's Milan, Rescue Operations On

Visuals show a plume of dark smoke rising from a narrow street near Porta Romana in the heart of Italy's finance and fashion capital.

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 05:00 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

    Several Vehicles In Flames After Explosion In Italy's Milan, Rescue Operations On

    A van that was transporting oxygen tanks exploded in the centre of the Italian city of Milan on Thursday, forcing the evacuation of a nursery school and residential apartment buildings, Italian media reported. One person was reported injured. Images on Sky TG24 show a plume of dark smoke rising from a narrow street near Porta Romana in the heart of Italy's finance and fashion capital.

    Firefighters were responding to the flames, which spread to other vehicles and scorched the facade of one of the buildings, the news agency LaPresse reported. One person was reported to have suffered smoke inhalation. The children at the daycare were evacuated without incident, according to Sky.

    More Details Awaited.

     

    Live Tv

    Trending news

    DNA Video
    DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
    DNA Video
    DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
    DNA Video
    DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
    DNA Video
    DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
    DNA Video
    DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
    Powered by Tomorrow.io
    DNA Video
    DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
    DNA Video
    DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
    DNA Video
    DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
    DNA Video
    DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
    DNA Video
    DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?