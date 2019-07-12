close

Air Canada

Severe turbulence injures 35 passengers on Air Canada flight from Canada to Australia

The Air Canada flight 33 flying via Vancouver made an emergency landing in Honolulu after being diverted.

Severe turbulence injures 35 passengers on Air Canada flight from Canada to Australia
Representational Image

At least 35 passengers were injured on Thursday when an Air Canada flight flying from Toronto, Canada, to Sydney, Australia, landed in Honolulu, Hawaii, due to severe turbulence, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Air Canada flight 33 flying via Vancouver made an emergency landing in Honolulu after being diverted. The passengers have suffered minor injuries, reported ANI.

Later, Air Canada confirmed that the flight 'encountered un-forecasted and sudden turbulence approximately two hours past Hawaii, and subsequently diverted to Honolulu', ANI reported. Airline spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said that the passengers "appear to have sustained minor injuries", reported ANI.

More details are awaited.

