Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif's brother, elected 23rd Pakistan PM

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was today elected as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. Shehbaz Sharif had submitted his nomination to be Pakistan`s next prime minister to the legislature on Sunday, his party said, after incumbent Imran Khan lost a no-confidence vote in parliament after nearly four years in power.

The younger brother of three-times prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz, 70, has led a bid by the opposition in parliament to topple former cricket star Khan, and he is widely expected to replace him following a vote on Monday.