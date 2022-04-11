हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
New Pakistan PM

Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif's brother, elected 23rd Pakistan PM

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was today elected as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. Shehbaz Sharif had submitted his nomination to be Pakistan`s next prime minister to the legislature on Sunday, his party said, after incumbent Imran Khan lost a no-confidence vote in parliament after nearly four years in power.

Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif&#039;s brother, elected 23rd Pakistan PM
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was today elected as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was today elected as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. Shehbaz Sharif had submitted his nomination to be Pakistan`s next prime minister to the legislature on Sunday, his party said, after incumbent Imran Khan lost a no-confidence vote in parliament after nearly four years in power.

The younger brother of three-times prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz, 70, has led a bid by the opposition in parliament to topple former cricket star Khan, and he is widely expected to replace him following a vote on Monday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
New Pakistan PMPakistan PM Shehbaz SharifShehbaz Sharif
Next
Story

China stops arrivals to Guangzhou as Covid-19 outbreak spreads

Must Watch

PT17M55S

Today's Astro Show : What does the future hold? Will today be a positive start for you?