Sheikh Hasina’s First Statement Since Ouster From Bangladesh: ‘I Want Justice...’

Ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday called for a comprehensive investigation into the July ‘killings and vandalism.’ She urged authorities to identify and punish those responsible for the incidents.

In her first statement since departing Bangladesh following her apparent resignation, Sheikh Hasina urged citizens to observe National Mourning Day on August 15 with dignity and solemnity. She called on the public to ‘pray for the salvation of all souls’ at Bangabandhu Bhaban by offering floral garlands and praying for the salvation of all souls.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of Sheikh Hasina, issued a statement on her behalf via his social media handle on X, noting that while Bangladesh has earned recognition as a respected developing nation, that ‘honor has been tarnished.’

প্রিয় দেশবাসী

আসসালামুয়ালাইকুম

ভাই ও বোনেরা, ১৯৭৫ সালে ১৫ই আগস্ট বাংলাদেশের রাষ্ট্রপতি জাতির পিতা বঙ্গবন্ধু শেখ মুজিবুর রহমানকে নির্মমভাবে হত্যা করে। তাঁর প্রতি গভীর শ্রদ্ধা জানাই। একই সাথে আমার মা বেগম ফজিলাতুন্নেসা, আমার তিন ভাই মুক্তিযোদ্ধা ক্যাপ্টেন শেখ কামাল,… — Sajeeb Wazed (@sajeebwazed) August 13, 2024

"Since last July many fresh lives have been lost due to vandalism, arson and violence in the name of agitation... My condolences to those like me who are living with the pain of losing a loved one. I demand that those involved in these killings and vandalism be properly investigated and the culprits be identified and punished accordingly," the statement read.

‘Honour Has Been Tarnished’: Hasina

On the alleged disrespect of Mujibur Rahman’s statue, the former PM said, “The memories that were our solace have been burnt to ashes. The Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been subjected to utmost disrespect.”

She highlighted that it was Rahman’s leadership that gave the country a ‘separate identity.’ “This is an insult to the blood of the lakhs of martyrs who fought for our freedom. I demand justice from the people of the country," she added.

Bangladesh is facing severe political turmoil following Sheikh Hasina's resignation as Prime Minister on August 5, amid escalating protests. The student’s protest that initially demanded to abolish the quota system for government jobs turned into broader anti-government protests.