Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently at a secret location in India, had planned to fly to London where she owns a residence, similar to former Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif. However, Hasina will remain in India until she receives assurance from her potential new host country regarding diplomatic immunity, often extended to political leaders or whistleblowers.

Hasina reportedly owns a house in London but could not fly there due to the absence of an assurance from the British government regarding diplomatic immunity. The UK government has stated that, in the event of an investigation into the recent Bangladesh protests, Hasina will not be granted immunity. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has called for a comprehensive UN-led inquiry into the recent violence and loss of life in Bangladesh, asserting that the people deserve a thorough and independent investigation.

Meanwhile, the United States has reportedly canceled Hasina's visa amid claims that the US deep state or CIA was behind the unrest that led to the overthrow of the Hasina government.

Hasina is reportedly seeking asylum in European countries where her relatives live. However, until she receives confirmation, she will continue to be under the protection of New Delhi.

Hasina previously stayed in exile in India for six years. The last time Sheikh Hasina sought refuge in India was following the tragic massacre of her family, including her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in 1975. She, along with her husband, children, and sister, lived on Delhi's Pandara Road under an assumed identity from 1975 to 1981.