Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2774817
NewsWorld
SHEIKH HASINA

Bangladesh Crisis: Know Why Sheikh Hasina Didn't Fly To London Or America

Sheikh Hasina is reportedly seeking asylum in European countries where her relatives live. However, until she receives confirmation, she will continue to be under the protection of New Delhi.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2024, 07:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bangladesh Crisis: Know Why Sheikh Hasina Didn't Fly To London Or America

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently at a secret location in India, had planned to fly to London where she owns a residence, similar to former Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif. However, Hasina will remain in India until she receives assurance from her potential new host country regarding diplomatic immunity, often extended to political leaders or whistleblowers.

Hasina reportedly owns a house in London but could not fly there due to the absence of an assurance from the British government regarding diplomatic immunity. The UK government has stated that, in the event of an investigation into the recent Bangladesh protests, Hasina will not be granted immunity. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has called for a comprehensive UN-led inquiry into the recent violence and loss of life in Bangladesh, asserting that the people deserve a thorough and independent investigation.

Meanwhile, the United States has reportedly canceled Hasina's visa amid claims that the US deep state or CIA was behind the unrest that led to the overthrow of the Hasina government.

Hasina is reportedly seeking asylum in European countries where her relatives live. However, until she receives confirmation, she will continue to be under the protection of New Delhi.

Hasina previously stayed in exile in India for six years. The last time Sheikh Hasina sought refuge in India was following the tragic massacre of her family, including her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in 1975. She, along with her husband, children, and sister, lived on Delhi's Pandara Road under an assumed identity from 1975 to 1981.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Where did Sheikh Hasina go wrong?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Tonight is tough for Hindus: ISKCON
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: CCS meeting continues at PMO in India
DNA
Zee News' helicopter reporting amidst the devastation in Kedarnath
DNA
Was Taj Mahal a temple of Lord Shiva?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Kidney killer' turmeric in your kitchen!
DNA Video
DNA: What did family say on Lucknow incident?
DNA Video
DNA: Live video of mountain cracking in Sonprayag
DNA Video
DNA: Rabies 'panic' in entire village!
DNA Video
DNA: Wayanad.. What is dark tourism?