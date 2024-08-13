A senior adviser to Bangladesh's interim government stated on Monday that the prolonged stay of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in India will not adversely affect the bilateral relations, and Dhaka will persistently strive to maintain amicable relations with New Delhi. Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain expressed these views in response to inquiries about the potential impact on bilateral ties if Hasina's stay in India were to extend, as reported by the news agency PTI.

Addressing the hypothetical nature of the question, Hossain said, "If someone resides in a country, why should that affect the relations with that country? There's no basis for that," as quoted by PTI, underscoring the significance of bilateral relations.

Following extensive protests against her administration over a disputed job quota system, Hasina, 76, resigned and sought refuge in India the previous week. Hossain commented that bilateral relations hinge on mutual interests and that friendship. "Friendship does not exist if the interest is hurt, he added.

He added that both nations, Bangladesh and India, have their respective interests which they intend to pursue. According to Hossain, the bilateral relationship "is not influenced by the presence of any single individual within a nation," while "India has its interests, and Bangladesh has its interests."

Hossain reiterated they will "always try to maintain good relations" with India. Previously, he updated diplomats in Dhaka, including the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma, about the current situation in Bangladesh and requested their support.

Hossain assured the diplomats, "We are confident that all our friends and partners in the international community will continue to support the interim government and our people as we navigate towards a new future for Bangladesh."

As a seasoned diplomat and ex-foreign secretary, Hossain reaffirmed Bangladesh's dedication to honoring all existing agreements with other nations. He accused the former Awami League government of severe human rights violations in their attempt to quell a widespread movement, which ultimately led to their removal from power.

"The undeniable strength of the populace has historically precipitated the downfall of authoritarian regimes," Hossain remarked, noting that Bangladesh had undergone a "second liberation" the previous week, sparked by a mass movement spearheaded by "our valiant students."

The advisor affirmed the interim government's dedication to fulfilling the people's renewed aspirations and voiced confidence that the international community would persist in backing the interim government and the Bangladeshi populace as they strive for a fresh start.

"Bangladesh stands at the threshold of a new dawn," he added. The advisor updated diplomats on the government's swift and decisive actions to reestablish law and order and return normalcy throughout the nation.

Delegates from all diplomatic missions in Dhaka, including those from UN agencies, were present at the briefing and raised questions regarding security protocols, the Rohingya situation, and the prevailing conditions.

"We guarantee that the well-being and protection of diplomatic and consular facilities and personnel will continue to be a top concern," Hossain assured, emphasizing the interim government's awareness of the importance of safeguarding all foreign nationals.

Hossain declared the government's commitment to ensuring a seamless shift to "an inclusive and diverse electoral democracy at the earliest opportunity."

At his inaugural media briefing at the foreign ministry on Sunday, when queried about the potential repatriation of Hasina, Hossain responded that such matters are under the purview of the law ministry, and his department would only react upon such a request from them.

"Our strategy is to uphold amicable relations with all nations while safeguarding our sovereign interests," stated Hossain, who holds a position equivalent to that of a minister.