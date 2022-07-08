New Delhi: After former premier Shinzo Abe was shot dead during an election campaign in western Japan's Nara city, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday (July 8) ramped up the security of Cabinet ministers and other politicians. Kishida condemned the attack on Abe in the "strongest terms". "This attack is an act of brutality that happened during the elections - the very foundation of our democracy - and is absolutely unforgivable," the Japan PM said.

According to Japan’s Kyodo News, PM Kishida held talks with National Public Safety Commission Chairperson Ninoyu Satoshi, Justice Minister Furukawa Yoshihisa, and directed them to tighten security for Cabinet ministers and others ahead of the upcoming Upper House election on Sunday. He also discussed responses to the shooting with the officials for around 20 minutes on Friday afternoon, and told them never to yield to violence and terrorism, PTI report said.

PM Fumio Kishida and his Cabinet ministers earlier rushed to Tokyo from campaign events around the country after the news of the attack on Shinzo Abe.

National Public Safety Commission Chairperson asked theNational Police Agency chief, Nakamura Itaru, to enhance the protection of Cabinet ministers and other top politicians of the country.

Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe was fired upon by a man from behind with an apparently homemade gun while campaigning for a parliamentary election in Nara, Reuters cited Japan media as saying. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment however the former Japan PM was not breathing and his heart had stopped. As per AP, he was later pronounced dead despite emergency treatment including blood transfusion, the hospital officials said.

The shooting shocked not only Japan but also the world as the country is one of the safest nations and has some of the strictest gun control laws. Notably, Abe was provided the highest protection, Japan's NHK public television reported. Japan Police arrested the suspected gunman at the spot of the attack.

(With agency inputs)