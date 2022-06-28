Cholera is on the rise in neighbouring country Nepal. This time Pani puri (also called Gol gappa or Phuchka) is banned in Kathmandu. In fact, the bacteria of cholera has been found in the water of Pani Puri. Since then, the administration has been cautious. And so that's the decision. At least 12 people have already been diagnosed with cholera. In this situation, Lalitpur Metropolitan City has informed that steps have been taken to ban Pani Puri after the discovery of cholera bacteria in the water used in it.

It is to be noted that during the rainy season, various types of infections are detected in the water. Among them are diseases like cholera and diarrhea. In this situation, the administration in Kathmandu believes that if the sale of Pani Puri or Phuchka is not stopped quickly, the infection can spread more quickly from there. If you can't control it from the beginning, the problem will increase. So it has been decided to carry out surveillance to ensure that Phuchka is not sold in urban areas as well as in suburbs or elsewhere for the time being.

Chamanlal Das, head of the epidemiology and disease control department under Nepal's health ministry, told an all-India media outlet that five people were diagnosed with cholera in Kathmandu. Apart from this, the infection has also been detected in Chandragiri Municipality and Bhabani Kanta Municipality. If someone is diagnosed with cholera in his body, he should be immediately taken to the hospital. The victims are undergoing treatment at Sukhraj Tropical Hospital. Earlier, five people were diagnosed with the infection in Kathmandu. Two of them have already been released.

In general, Pani Puri or Phuchka is a very popular food in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. This time, the food was banned to prevent the spread of cholera. In addition, guidelines have been issued asking everyone to be careful of cholera, diarrhea and other water-borne diseases.