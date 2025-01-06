‘Should Not Be Rewritten...': President Joe Biden On 4 Years Of US Capitol Attack

Remembering the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, President Joe Biden on Sunday said, “I don’t think we should pretend it didn’t happen,” rejecting any efforts to rewrite or forget the events that unfolded four years ago.

The storming of the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump was a violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. After Biden's victory, Trump falsely claimed widespread voter fraud and urged Congress and Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of the results.

This rhetoric culminated in a rally outside the White House, followed by an attack on the Capitol building, which delayed the certification of Biden’s win until the early hours of the next day.

The FBI classified the events of January 6 as "domestic terrorism," and the attack was widely viewed as an insurrection aimed at preventing the peaceful transfer of power.

Trump's Role in the Attack

Trump, who had encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol, was later impeached by the House of Representatives for "incitement of insurrection." However, he was acquitted by the Senate, with no conviction following the impeachment.

The episode deepened the political divide in the United States and raised concerns about the future of democracy.

'Threat to Democracy'

President Biden expressed his belief that the actions of Trump and his supporters posed a real threat to the nation's democratic institutions. "I think what he did was a genuine threat to democracy," Biden stated. However, he also conveyed hope for the future, suggesting that the country is moving beyond that turbulent period.

Biden said that the January 6 attack should not be rewritten or forgotten, emphasizing the need for continued remembrance as a safeguard for democracy.

One of Biden's key points was his commitment to ensuring a smooth and peaceful transition of power, in contrast to the chaos that marked the aftermath of the 2020 election. Biden stressed the importance of returning to "basic, normal transfer of power" and underscored the need to safeguard the democratic process for future generations.

Throughout the 2020 campaign, Biden often framed Trump’s actions as a direct threat to democracy. In contrast to the efforts to block his certification, Biden made it clear that, upon his election victory, he would accept the results and prioritize unity.