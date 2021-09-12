‘Sikhs For Justice’ targets PM Narendra Modi over ‘violence against farmers’

New York: The US-based Pro-Khalistan organisation ‘Sikhs For Justice’ (SFJ) has issued a statement targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over “violence against farmers” who are protesting against the three controversial farm laws.

The group said that it is “gearing up to chase PM Modi from White House to UN to raise a ruckus over India’s use of brutal force against protesting farmers of Punjab in which several hundred have already died”.

“SFJ is planning to lobby with the White House and US Congress to “Hold Modi Accountable” for: (a) using violence against farmers; (b) suppressing the freedom of speech of the US Citizens by filing criminal charges in India for holding pro-farmer rallies at Indian Consulates; (c) and for filing sedition charges against Khalistan Referendum campaigners based in India and abroad,” said Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel to SFJ, in a statement.

In a video message, Pannun said, “Modi will face legal consequences for ordering violence against protesting farmers and Khalistan Referendum activists”.

Earlier this year, SFJ donated $10,000 (over Rs 7.33 lakh) to the United Nations Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet for her comments calling out the charges of sedition against journalists and activists for reporting or commenting on the protests by the Indian government.

Live TV