Sikhs For Justice donates $10,000 to United Nations Human Rights Commissioner for comment on farmers’ protest

New Delhi: Secessionist group ‘Sikhs For Justice’ (SFJ) on Tuesday (March 2) said that they have donated $10,000 (over Rs 7.33 lakh) to the United Nations Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet as a show of gratitude for her recent comments related to farmers’ protest in India.

During the 46th session of the Human Rights Council on February 26, Bachelet said, “Charges of sedition against journalists and activists for reporting or commenting on the protests, & attempt to curb freedom of expression on social media are disturbing departures from essential human rights principles.”

SFJ in a communique to Bachelet requested the OHCHR to establish a “Commission of Inquiry” to investigate India’s use of sedition to curb freedom of expression of the protesting farmers, their domestic and international supporters.

“While the Indian government has filed sedition charges against farmers and their supporters, hyper-nationalist Hindu supremacist supporters’ followers of Modi, on ground and online, in India and abroad, have embarked upon giving calls for lynching, beheading, rape and violence against anyone supporting farmer's right to protest,” the letter read.

SFJ further said that it is willing to provide all necessary financial support to a UN-backed commission to investigate the matter.

“We will also provide evidence and witness statements to the UN body during the investigations,” said Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel of SFJ.

The letter mentioned statements from BJP Minister Anil Vij, Bollywood star Kangna Raunat and a UK-based group ‘Inspiring Indian Women’ alleging that they were inflammatory in nature made against protesting farmers.

