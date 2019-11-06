close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abu Bakr al Baghdadi

Slain IS terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's wife captured in Turkey: President Tayyip Erdogan

A senior Turkish official said earlier this week that Turkey had captured Baghdadi`s sister, her husband and daughter.

Slain IS terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi&#039;s wife captured in Turkey: President Tayyip Erdogan

ANKARA: Turkey has captured a wife of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, more than a week after the former Islamic State leader killed himself during a raid by U.S. special forces.

"The United States said Baghdadi killed himself in a tunnel. They started a communication campaign about this," Erdogan said in a speech at Ankara University. "But, I am announcing it here for the first time: We captured his wife and didn`t make a fuss like them. Similarly, we also captured his sister and brother in law in Syria."

A senior Turkish official said earlier this week that Turkey had captured Baghdadi`s sister, her husband and daughter.

Tags:
Abu Bakr al BaghdadiTurkeyBaghdadi wifeErdogan
Next
Story

An extra 15 minute daily walk could boost global economy, says study

Must Watch

PT11M25S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 6th November 2019