Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2749624
NewsWorld
SLOVAK PM

WATCH: Slovak PM Robert Fico Injured In Shooting, Suspect Detained - Reports

Police detained a man and security officials pushed someone into a car and drove off, a witness said.

|Last Updated: May 15, 2024, 07:58 PM IST|Source: Reuters
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WATCH: Slovak PM Robert Fico Injured In Shooting, Suspect Detained - Reports

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot and wounded in the abdomen after a government meeting on Wednesday (May 15), Slovak media reported.

A witness heard several shots fired after the meeting in Handlova northeast of the capital Bratislava. Police detained a man and security officials pushed someone into a car and drove off, the witness said. Emergency services said a helicopter had been sent for a 59-year-old man in Handlova after receiving information that he had been shot.

The government office could not immediately be reached for comment. Several EU leaders condemned the attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Wednesday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen strongly condemned "the vile attack", she said on social media platform X. "Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good. My thoughts are with PM Fico, his family", she added.

European Council President Charles Michel, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte all said on X they were shocked by the news. "Nothing can ever justify violence or such attacks", Michel said.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Modi gave a big hint in nomination from Varanasi
DNA
Who Is Responsible For The Hoarding Accident In Ghatkopar?
DNA
Why was America embarrassed by India's Chabahar deal
DNA Video
DNA: India's first digital beggar Raju dies
DNA Video
DNA test of your utensils
DNA Video
DNA: How to know if gold is real?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha elections...Is there a game in voting?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Supreme Court's decision on Kejriwal