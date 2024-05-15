WATCH: Slovak PM Robert Fico Injured In Shooting, Suspect Detained - Reports

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot and wounded in the abdomen after a government meeting on Wednesday (May 15), Slovak media reported.

A witness heard several shots fired after the meeting in Handlova northeast of the capital Bratislava. Police detained a man and security officials pushed someone into a car and drove off, the witness said. Emergency services said a helicopter had been sent for a 59-year-old man in Handlova after receiving information that he had been shot.

Selon les informations des médias slovaques, le premier ministre Robert Fico aurait été touché par balles à plusieurs reprises. Un à l'abdomen, un à la tête. Il est dans un état grave.



Il est opposé à l’agenda de Bruxelles et à la guerre en Ukraine. Il a été accusé en 2022… pic.twitter.com/lllVFetQKX — Alexis Poulin (@Poulin2012) May 15, 2024

The government office could not immediately be reached for comment. Several EU leaders condemned the attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Wednesday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen strongly condemned "the vile attack", she said on social media platform X. "Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good. My thoughts are with PM Fico, his family", she added.

I strongly condemn the vile attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico.



Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good.



My thoughts are with PM Fico and his family. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 15, 2024

European Council President Charles Michel, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte all said on X they were shocked by the news. "Nothing can ever justify violence or such attacks", Michel said.