topStoriesenglish
NewsWorld
CAR RALLY BY INDIANS IN UK

SOON! A car rally by Indians to BJP in UK

"We want to show our love and support for the BJP and Narendra Modi for the upcoming elections in Gujarat," one of the organisers said.

Last Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 08:31 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

SOON! A car rally by Indians to BJP in UK

London, Nov 26 (IANS) The Indian diaspora in the Uinted Kingdom has decided to hold a car rally on Sunday in support of the BJP and to show solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We want to show our love and support for the BJP and Narendra Modi for the upcoming elections in Gujarat," one of the organisers said.

The rally will be organised in London on Sunday. Hirdesh Gupta, one of the organisers, said that they thought a car rally would be ideal due to the unpredictable weather in the UK.

"It will be a symbolic rally to send a loud massage to the people of Gujarat to vote for the BJP. We want to show our support and unity and send a clear message to the families in Gujarat that we stand in support of Modi and encourage everyone to vote for betterment, hence vote for BJP. Gujarat became the most progressive and developed state after BJP came to power there," Gupta said.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reason for these 'ineffective' antibiotics?