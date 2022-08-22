Sound of black hole! NASA releases fresh audio from outer space, listen here

New Delhi: Quashing the popular belief that there is no sound presence in the other space, the American space research agency NASA on Monday released an audio clip of the sound waves of a black hole. Taking to Twitter, NASA Exoplanets shared the audio clip. According to reports, the black hole from where the sound waves have been recorded sits 200 light-years away in the Perseus galaxy cluster. For the unversed, black holes are extraordinarily dense objects with excessive gravity that doesn’t even leave a vacuum for light to pass through. In the post that carried the sound clip, NASA also explained how sound travel in a vacuum in the absence of any surface.

“The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound. Here it's amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole!” NASA captioned the audio.

If you hear the audio, the sound resembles to rumbling and groaning but it's actually pressure waves rippling through the hot gas. The eerie, scary and mysterious sound is often heard in sci-fi movies during space travels.

The audio stems from the data captured by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the recording was originally released back in May this year.

Last month, astronomers spotted a dormant black hole in a galaxy adjacent to our Milky Way. They said it appears to have been born without the explosion of a dying star.