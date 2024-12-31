South Korea Plane Crash: How Did 2 Crew Members Survived Miraculously?

On Sunday, a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crashed during its landing at Muan International Airport. Tragically, 179 people lost their lives in the incident, but two crew members managed to survive, providing a glimmer of hope amidst the devastation.

Authorities have launched thorough investigations to determine the cause of the crash and have pledged to inspect all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operating in the country.

The Crash Incident

The Jeju Air Flight 7C 2216, was en route from Bangkok to Muan, South Korea, with 181 people on board, including passengers and six crew members. After an unsuccessful initial attempt at landing, the aircraft received a bird strike warning, which was followed by a distress signal from the pilot.

Despite the attempt to land, the plane's front landing gear malfunctioned, causing the aircraft to overshoot the runway, collide with a concrete wall, and explode into flames.

Witnesses to the crash and videos circulating from the scene suggest that the plane was experiencing engine issues. However, experts believe that the malfunctioning landing gear may have been the primary cause of the crash.

The Miraculous Escape

Amidst the chaos, two survivors, a man and a woman, defied the odds and survived the horrific crash. Both were part of the crew on board the flight. One of the survivors, a flight attendant named Koo, is a 25-year-old woman who was quickly treated in a nearby hospital.

According to hospital staff, she is recovering and was not in critical condition. Koo, along with the other survivor, regained consciousness after the crash but had no clear recollection of events following a loud explosion during the landing.

Out of the 181 people aboard, 179 were confirmed dead, with the majority being South Korean nationals, though two Thai nationals were also among the passengers. South Korean authorities have been working relentlessly to identify the victims, having identified 146 bodies so far.

The authorities are continuing to collect DNA and fingerprint samples from the remaining victims.

Investigations and Responses

South Korean authorities, along with international teams, are investigating the cause of the crash. The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Boeing experts have arrived at the crash site in Muan to assist in the inquiry. Investigators have retrieved the two black boxes from the wreckage, which will provide vital clues about the sequence of events leading up to the crash.

In response to the disaster, South Korea's transport ministry has vowed to conduct thorough inspections of all Boeing 737-800 aircraft currently operated by South Korean airlines. The investigation aims to uncover any potential mechanical issues or safety concerns related to the aircraft's design or maintenance procedures.