NASA

SpaceX cargo Dragon flies into orbital daytime, continues to approach Space Station for docking

Recently launched SpaceX Dragon resupply spacecraft en route to International Space Station was seen flying into orbital in the daytime on Saturday (June 5) morning.

SpaceX cargo Dragon flies into orbital daytime, continues to approach Space Station for docking
Photo courtesy: Twitter

Washington DC: Recently launched SpaceX Dragon resupply spacecraft en route to International Space Station was seen flying into orbital in the daytime on Saturday (June 5) morning.

With a video, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Tweeted: "The SpaceX cargo Dragon flies into orbital daytime as it continues an approach to the Space Station for docking this morning.

"The spacecraft carried the 7,300-pound (3,300-kilogram) shipment -- which also includes fresh lemons, onions, avocados, and cherry tomatoes for the station`s seven astronauts -- should arrive Saturday."Success! A SpaceX Dragon resupply spacecraft is on its way to the International Space Station after launching today at 1:29 pm ET from NASA Kennedy in Florida, carrying more than 7,300 pounds of science experiments, new solar arrays, and other cargo," NASA tweeted.

According to NASA`s statement, the spacecraft launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy. It is scheduled to autonomously dock at the space station around 5 am Saturday, June 5, and remain at the station for about a month. Coverage of arrival will begin at 3.30 am on NASA Television, the agency`s website, and the NASA app.

This 22nd contracted resupply mission for SpaceX will deliver the new ISS Roll-out Solar Arrays (iROSA) to the space station in the trunk of the Dragon spacecraft. After the Dragon docks to the space station`s Harmony module, the robotic Canadarm2 will extract the arrays and astronauts will install them during spacewalks planned for June 16 and 20.

(Inputs from agency)

