SpaceX cargo Dragon flies into orbital daytime, continues to approach Space Station for docking

Washington DC: Recently launched SpaceX Dragon resupply spacecraft en route to International Space Station was seen flying into orbital in the daytime on Saturday (June 5) morning.

The @SpaceX cargo Dragon flies into orbital daytime as it continues approach to the @Space_Station for docking this morning: pic.twitter.com/AbuLLzrXCq — NASA (@NASA) June 5, 2021

With a video, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Tweeted: "The SpaceX cargo Dragon flies into orbital daytime as it continues an approach to the Space Station for docking this morning.

The @SpaceX #Dragon resupply ship is approaching the station with more than 7,300 pounds of crew supplies, science experiments, and new solar arrays to augment the orbital lab’s power system. https://t.co/cBNqC5JGaz pic.twitter.com/3Gg9rC9V9i — International Space Station (@Space_Station) June 5, 2021

"The spacecraft carried the 7,300-pound (3,300-kilogram) shipment -- which also includes fresh lemons, onions, avocados, and cherry tomatoes for the station`s seven astronauts -- should arrive Saturday."Success! A SpaceX Dragon resupply spacecraft is on its way to the International Space Station after launching today at 1:29 pm ET from NASA Kennedy in Florida, carrying more than 7,300 pounds of science experiments, new solar arrays, and other cargo," NASA tweeted.

According to NASA`s statement, the spacecraft launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy. It is scheduled to autonomously dock at the space station around 5 am Saturday, June 5, and remain at the station for about a month. Coverage of arrival will begin at 3.30 am on NASA Television, the agency`s website, and the NASA app.

This 22nd contracted resupply mission for SpaceX will deliver the new ISS Roll-out Solar Arrays (iROSA) to the space station in the trunk of the Dragon spacecraft. After the Dragon docks to the space station`s Harmony module, the robotic Canadarm2 will extract the arrays and astronauts will install them during spacewalks planned for June 16 and 20.

(Inputs from agency)

Live TV