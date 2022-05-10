हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka issues shoot on sight orders after protesters burn down ex-PM Rajapaksa's home

Despite the former Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa's resignation on May 9, protests continue in the country.

Sri Lanka issues shoot on sight orders after protesters burn down ex-PM Rajapaksa&#039;s home
Pic Credit: Reuters File Photo

Colombo: Sri Lanka tri forces have been ordered to shoot all those who plunder public property or cause personal harm, local media reported on Tuesday as large-scale protests continue to take place across the island nation.

The comes nationwide protests against the government have intensified over the past few days resulting in an increase in incidents of clashes with the security forces deployed at protest sites.

"The Ministry of Defence has ordered the tri-forces to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing harm to others," Army Spokesman told Daily Mirror.

Protests have been identified in the country have people have resorted to burning houses of ministers and MP.

Also read: Sri Lanka crisis: PM Mahinda Rajapaksa's house set ablaze hours after his resignation

Anti-government protesters also set on fire the official residences of Sri Lanka`s Moratuwa Mayor Saman Lal Fernando and the MPs Sanath Nishantha, Ramesh Pathirana, Mahipala Herath, Thissa Kuttiarachchi and Nimal Lanza.

A large number of protesters were out on the streets and attacked the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna MPs. Even some Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) offices were set ablaze, Daily Mirror reported.

Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and some of his family members have been shifted to Trincomalee Naval Base, a day after he resigned following violent protests that led to a nationwide curfew.

Also readSri Lanka crisis: Show flight ticket, passports to reach airport; says airlines

Helicopters were seen leaving the capital city today with VVIPs and some speculated that they were members of the Rajapaksa family, Colombo Gazette reported.Earlier today, a group of protestors attacked s senior police officer in the Western Province on Tuesday in Colombo.

Police said that the Senior DIG come under attack near Beira Lake in Colombo. They said the group had also caused damage to the DIG`s vehicle.The US on Monday said that it is closely monitoring the volatile situation in Sri Lanka after the protestors burned the houses of Ministers.

"Closely monitoring the situation in Sri Lanka. We are deeply concerned by the violence against peaceful protesters and innocent bystanders, and are urging all Sri Lankans to focus on finding and enabling long-term solutions to the country`s economic and political challenges," tweeted US State Department Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA).

