Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka crisis: Show flight ticket, passports to reach airport; says airlines

Sri Lankan Airlines urged passengers to produce their air ticket and passport at checkpoints to reach Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) after authorities imposed nationwide curfew.

Sri Lanka crisis: Show flight ticket, passports to reach airport; says airlines
Image for representation

Sri Lankan Airlines on Monday urged passengers to produce their air ticket and passport at checkpoints to reach Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) after authorities imposed nationwide curfew and deployed the Army in Colombo following clashes between pro- and anti-government protesters amidst the political turmoil in the island nation.

"In view of the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka, passengers departing Colombo can produce their air ticket and passport to the security personnel at checkpoints to reach BIA," SriLankan Airlines, the country's flag carrier, tweeted, assuring travellers, especially foreigners who visit the picturesque island nation.

Sri Lanka is currently in the throes of unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948. The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

Also read: Alert travellers! Mumbai Airport to remain closed today, check timings HERE

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Monday, hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters outside embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office, leaving at least 130 people injured and prompting authorities to impose a nationwide curfew and deploy army troops in the capital.

The violence occurred as pressure mounted on the embattled government led by his younger brother and President Gotabaya to form an interim administration to overcome the worst economic crisis facing the country.

Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across Sri Lanka since April 9 seeking the resignation of President Gotabaya and Prime Minister Mahinda, as the government ran out of money for vital imports; prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and there are acute shortages in fuel, medicines and electricity supply.

