Sri Lanka reopens cinema halls nationwide from Saturday

New Delhi: The Sri Lankan government is going to reopen cinema halls nationwide on Saturday (June 27) that have been shut since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement by the Department of Government Information said that cinemas will be permitted to reopen on June 27 if they adhere to health guidelines issued by the Health Services Director General. The management of each cinema will be required to hand over a declaration of agreement to the health officers of the area.

The Sri Lankan government will also re-open all museums and other cultural attractions from July 1. This also includes the Public Reference Libraries run by the National Archives.

However, the government said that all of these sites will maintain limits on the number of visitors and the people will have to adhere to COVID 19-guidelines issued by the Health Department.

Sri Lanka is also set to open its airports on August 1 for foreign tourists with strict health guidelines in place.

The island country has so far reported over 2,000 COVID-19 patients out of which over 1,600 have recovered and been discharged. The death toll stood at 11.