हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka reopens cinema halls nationwide from Saturday

Sri Lanka is also set to open its airports on August 1 for foreign tourists with strict health guidelines in place.

Sri Lanka reopens cinema halls nationwide from Saturday
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Sri Lankan government is going to reopen cinema halls nationwide on Saturday (June 27) that have been shut since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement by the Department of Government Information said that cinemas will be permitted to reopen on June 27 if they adhere to health guidelines issued by the Health Services Director General. The management of each cinema will be required to hand over a declaration of agreement to the health officers of the area.

The Sri Lankan government will also re-open all museums and other cultural attractions from July 1. This also includes the Public Reference Libraries run by the National Archives.

However, the government said that all of these sites will maintain limits on the number of visitors and the people will have to adhere to COVID 19-guidelines issued by the Health Department.

Sri Lanka is also set to open its airports on August 1 for foreign tourists with strict health guidelines in place.

The island country has so far reported over 2,000 COVID-19 patients out of which over 1,600 have recovered and been discharged. The death toll stood at 11.

Tags:
Sri LankaCinema hallCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

UN experts call for steps to protect fundamental freedoms in China, raise ethnic minorities' issue in Xinjiang, Tibet

  • 5,08,953Confirmed
  • 15,685Deaths

Full coverage

  • 98,01,958Confirmed
  • 4,94,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT22M25S

Kashmir: After Tral, will entire Kashmir be 'terror-free'?