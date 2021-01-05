हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sri Lanka Navy

Sri Lankan Navy seizes drugs worth over Rs 600 million; ISI role suspected

Sri Lankan Navy seizes drugs worth over Rs 600 million; ISI role suspected
New Delhi: A special operation carried out by Sri Lanka Navy in the sea area of Negombo busted stock of Crystal Methamphetamine (ICE) and Hashish worth over Rs 600 million.

The Sri Lanka Navy also apprehended four suspects with over 100kg of Crystal Methamphetamine (ICE) and about 80kg of Hashish and seizure of multiday fishing trawler used to transfer the narcotic substances.

The coordinated operation was carried out with the assistance of intelligence services and the Police Narcotic Bureau. The operation was also assisted by Sri Lanka Air Force. The suspects held during the operation were identified as residents of the Thoduwawa area in Chilaw. 

The increasing role of Chinese nationals along with ISI backed Pak cartels has been witnessed in drug smuggling. The Chinese control over Gwadar and ports on the African coast and Humbantota facilitate drug smuggling. 

All the drug boats originate from Gwadar. This is possible only with Pakistan's ISI support otherwise such large-scale smuggling to many countries is impossible. As the drugs are exchanged far away from the coastline in mid-sea, the Pak origin boats are rarely caught. Only when the receiving boats come to the shore they are caught.

As a result of continues to crack down on drug trafficking and other illegal activities operated via sea routes, the Sri Lanka Navy was able to seize a multiday fishing trawler with drugs off Dodanduwa, Galle a couple of days ago.

Tags:
Sri Lanka NavyDrug cartelsPakistan ISI
