हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Earthquake

Strong earthquake hits Japan off Fukushima coast, leaving two dead and reviving painful memories

Some 36,400 households in areas hard-hit by the tremor and serviced by Tohoku Electric Company were still without power on Thursday morning. 

Strong earthquake hits Japan off Fukushima coast, leaving two dead and reviving painful memories
(Credits: Reuters)

Tokyo: Households remained without power and companies worked to assess the damage the morning after a powerful quake with a magnitude of 7.3 hit the northeast coast of Japan on Wednesday (March 16, 2022).

Some 36,400 households in areas hard-hit by the tremor and serviced by Tohoku Electric Company were still without power on Thursday morning. The company said it expected most of the power to return on Thursday, but could not rule out delays to a return to normality in other areas.

Two were confirmed dead and over one hundred people are injured, public broadcaster NHK said. Authorities cancelled an earlier tsunami warning.

Manufacturers were also trying to gauge the damage of the quake, which hit just before midnight off the coast of Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 60 km (37 miles).

Renesas Electronics Corp, the world`s biggest maker of automotive microcontroller chips, said it was checking for quake damage at three plants in Japan.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
EarthquakeJapanTsunamiFukushimaJapan Meteorological AgencyFukushima Daiichi nuclear plant
Next
Story

Want India to work closely with us to oppose Russia's invasion of Ukraine: US

Must Watch

PT11M47S

DNA: 'Raksha Kavach' to protect children above 12 years from corona