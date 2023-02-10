Syria Earthquake: Newborn Tied to Mother With Umbilical Cord Pulled From Rubble- Watch Viral Video, Thousands Offer To Adopt

Thousands of people are willing to adopt a newborn girl born under the rubble of a collapsed building in northwest Syria after Monday's earthquake. According to a BBC report, the baby named Aya was attached to her mother's lifeless body by the umbilical cord while being rescued. Her parents and all four siblings died after an earthquake struck the city of Jinderis. Aya has been admitted to the hospital now. Security personnel carrying out rescue operations in Jinderis on Monday afternoon found baby Aya buried under the rubble of a five-storey building for 10 hours.

A video of Aya's rescue has gone viral on social media. Security personnel can be seen rescuing the infant girl from the rubble in the viral video. They were climbing the rubble of the building to get to the others who were trapped.

Aya's Pediatrician, Dr. Hani Maroof, says: "She was in terrible shape when she arrived here on Monday. She had swelling and wounds in many places on her body. Her body temperature was very low and she could hardly breathe." This girl's status is reportedly stable right now.

After being discharged from the hospital, she will be taken to the home of his great-uncle, Salah al-Badran. According to The Associated Press (AP), al-Badran's home in the Syrian town of Jinderis was also destroyed during the earthquake.

Khalid Attiya, the hospital's manager, reported getting a lot of phone calls from people looking to adopt baby Aya from all over the world.

Aya is just four months older than Dr. Atiya's daughter.

He claims, "For the time being, I won't allow anyone to adopt her. Up until the return of her distant relatives, I am caring for her as if she were my own daughter."