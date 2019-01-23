हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Syria

Syria mulls strike on Tel-Aviv airport as retaliatory measure

The Israeli airstrikes were carried out on Monday against Iranian targets in Syria.

Syria mulls strike on Tel-Aviv airport as retaliatory measure
Image Courtesy: ANI

DAMASCUS: The Permanent Representative of the Syrian Mission to the United Nations said that Syria is mulling over attacking Israel`s Tel Aviv airport in retaliation to the recent airstrike carried out by Israel on Damascus airport.

Furthermore, the Permanent Representative, Bashar Jaafari, called for the United Nations Security Council to take "action to stop constant Israeli attacks on Syrian territories," according to Sputnik. Jaafari also added that Damascus was mulling over the "symmetric" strike on Tel Aviv airport as part of its right for self-defence.

The Israeli airstrikes were carried out on Monday against Iranian targets in Syria, reports CNN. Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) claimed to have struck Iranian warehouses at the Damascus airport through its strikes.

