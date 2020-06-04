Syrian forces start flying Russian-supplied Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29s

Syrian forces have started to carry out missions on the Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29 fighters which they received from Russia a few days ago. Confirming the delivery of the MiG-29s, the Russian Embassy in Syria on Wednesday (June 3, 2020) tweeted that the second batch of the combat aircraft had joined the Arab country's military.

#SYRIA | Syrian Arab Army received the second batch of advanced MiG-29 fighter jets from #Russia - in the framework of military & technical cooperation between our countries. Syrian already begin to carry out missions on those planes | https://t.co/APPLjGzRAU | #SAA #روسيا #سوريا pic.twitter.com/QJOmyqO2WS — Russian Embassy, Syria (@RusEmbSyria) June 3, 2020

The MiG-29s, which will help Syria in countering the threat posed by F-16 Fighting Falcons of Israel, were delivered "in the framework of military and technical cooperation between our countries", said the Russian Embassy.

Russia-operated Hmeymim airbase in Lattakia was the venue of the handover ceremony where the Syrian Arab Air Force took the delivery of the MiG-29s. But the number of jets delivered has not been disclosed by either Russia or Syria. Following the handover ceremony, the jets were deployed at different Syrian airbases.

Russia's confirmation on the MiG-29s delivery comes just four days after Syrian news agency SANA reported that the Mikoyan-Gurevich combat aircraft had joined the Syrian Arab Air Force. Russian defence officials claim the MiG-29s supplied to Syria have several advanced capabilities making them more than a match for Israel's F-16 Fighting Falcons. Initially developed and designed for aerial combat, the MiG-29 has over the years incorporated several advanced capabilities to become a multirole fighter. Apart from Syria, air forces of over 30 countries operate the MiG-29s including the Russian Aerospace Forces, Indian Air Force (IAF), Uzbekistan Air and Air Defence Forces and Polish Air Force.

The development also comes days after the United States of America accused Russia of sending its fighter jets including MiG-29s to Libya, another civil-war torn Arab country. According to the United States Africa Command, Russia sent at least 14 MiG-29s and Sukhoi Su-24s to Libya following a stopover at Syria's Hmeimim airbase.

Russia has been backing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the ongoing civil war in the country with military hardware. Russian forces have been accused by the US and it allies of targeting Bashar al-Assad's opponents using indiscriminate force.