हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taiwan

Taiwan slams Beijing for `interference’ in internal matters, rejects 'one China' principle

The developments came a day after Beijing`s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson, Zhu Fenglian said that the "Taiwan region`s" participation in APEC activities must be based on the "one China" principle. 

Taiwan slams Beijing for `interference’ in internal matters, rejects &#039;one China&#039; principle
Representational image

Taipei: Taiwan on Thursday slammed Beijing for its `interference` in the internal matters of the democratic island after the Chinese Communist Party said that Taiwan`s participation in Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) activities must be based on the 'one China' principle.

"China`s false statements have severely undermined the spirit of APEC," the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said adding that China should stop "improper political operations" and interference with Taiwan`s participation in APEC-related meetings. The developments came a day after Beijing`s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson, Zhu Fenglian said that the "Taiwan region`s" participation in APEC activities must be based on the "one China" principle, Taiwan News reported.

"Since Taiwan joined APEC in 1991, it has participated in the economic and trade forum as a full member," the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement. "Taiwan enjoys the same status and has the same obligations as all members. There is no `one China` principle in the agreement allowing Taiwan`s participation in APEC," MOFA was quoted as saying by Taiwan News.

The ministry also said that it rejects China`s attempts to distort historical facts and demand acceptance of the "one China" principle to "create the illusion" that Taiwan is subordinate to China. Taiwan is not a part of China and that the Chinese Communist Party has never ruled Taiwan for even one day. 

China has no right to represent Taiwanese on the international stage or anywhere else, Taiwan News reported citing MOFA."Only Taiwan`s democratically elected government has the right to represent the 23.5 million Taiwanese," MOFA said. This came as Beijing claims sovereignty over the democratic island and has increased military incursions in Taiwan.

Taiwan is a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China. Despite being governed separately for more than seven decades, China has threatened that "Taiwan`s independence" means war. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TaiwanChinaAsia-Pacific Economic Cooperation
Next
Story

Germany reports a record 50,196 new cases of coronavirus

Must Watch

PT2M59S

Car Crash Test Results: These are top 5 safest cars in India