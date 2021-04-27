Taiwan stands with India: President Tsai Ing-wen offers to provide help amid COVID crisis

New Delhi: Taiwan has stepped forward to help India over the alarming COVID-19 situation, the Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday (27 April) said that the island nation is ready to 'provide help'.

The Taiwanese President, in a tweet, said that Taiwan "stands with India in this difficult time".

"On behalf of all Taiwanese people, I would like to express my serious concern over the rapid spread of COVID-19 in India. Taiwan stands with India in this difficult time, & we are ready to provide help," President Tsai Ing-wen said.

The deteriorating COVID-19 situation in India has prompted global leaders to express solidarity and provide help amid the surging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the United States President Joe Biden asserted that his country is determined to support India, while France announced that it will provide oxygen generators, liquid O2, ventilators to help combat the COVID-19 crisis.

While, the United Kingdom has transported medical equipment to India on Tuesday morning via Air India flight.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported 3,23,144 fresh coronavirus cases taking the caseload to 1,76,36,307. The country's total COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 1.76 crore (1,76,36,307), of which, 28.82 lakh (28,82,204) are active cases. India has also witnessed 1.97 lakh (1,97,894 ) coronavirus-related deaths, as per data by the health ministry.