हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taiwan

Taiwan's Kaohsiung city votes to recall mayor Han Kuo-yu, after failed presidential bid

The city of Taiwan's Kaohsiung will vote on June 6 to recall their mayor Han Kuo-yu after just 18 months in office. He could be Taiwan’s first city mayor to be recalled.

Taiwan&#039;s Kaohsiung city votes to recall mayor Han Kuo-yu, after failed presidential bid
(Image courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

The city of Taiwan's Kaohsiung will vote on June 6 to recall their mayor Han Kuo-yu after just 18 months in office. He could be Taiwan’s first city mayor to be recalled.

A simple majority is all it takes for the recall to succeed, which means more than a quarter of the city’s 2.3 million elligible voters or 575,000 voters must vote in favour of the recall motion.

Han lost favour with the people when he accepted his political party Kuomintang's (KMT) offer to run for presidential elections merely months after being elected to office in Novermber 2018. 

Also he ended up losing the January presidential elections to the Tsai Ing-wen by a landslide margin.

What irked the people was his absence from office for nearly three months as he prepared his campaign for the presidential election. They accuse Han of not doing anything for the city while he held the Mayor's office and betrayed the trust of his voters when he announced his candidature for presidency. He had promised to not leave the city if he were elected.

A civic group 'WeCare Kaohsiung' started the petition for his ouster which got approval of the the election commission.

Tags:
TaiwanTaiwwan KaohsiungTaiwan Kaohsiung mayorTaiwan mayor recall
Next
Story

India surpasses Italy, becomes sixth-worst COVID-19-hit nation with over 2.36 lakh cases
  • 2,36,657Confirmed
  • 6,642Deaths

Full coverage

  • 67,40,023Confirmed
  • 3,94,984Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M30S

India and China hold military-level talks