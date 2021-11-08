हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taliban

Taliban ban Afghan rickshaw pullers from carrying armed men, warn of strict action

Nangarhar: The Taliban authorities in the Nangarhar province in Afghanistan have prohibited rickshaw pullers from giving rides to armed people in the provincial capital of Jalalabad. According to Russian News Agency Sputnik, the order has been passed by the regional government on Sunday.

"Rickshaw runners will be forbidden from carrying armed people, and offenders will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," Russian News Agency quoted the governor`s office statement.

The Taliban fighters were also ordered to desist from carrying guns in rickshaws. The governor called on citizens to immediately inform security services on any armed people in rickshaws, said the agency.

The move is being seen as a desperate bid by the Taliban to improve its public image and win locals’ confidence and trust.  

Meanwhile, it is been over two months when the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces after US military drawdown.

