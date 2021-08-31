Taliban expected to adopt Iranian model of political system in Afghanistan

New Delhi: The Taliban are expected to adopt the Iranian model of the political system for governance. Talks have been ongoing between the top Taliban leadership in Kandahar for the last four days with government formation announcement likely in about a week's time.

The supreme leader will be Hibatullah Akhundzada and under him will be the supreme council. The council could have 11 to 72 members, with the number still being decided. Interestingly, sources in Afghanistan have said that the supreme leader will stay in Kandahar. Kandahar has been the traditional capital of the Taliban.

When it comes to the executive arm, it will be led by PM, with the council of ministers under him. Probable names include Abdul Ghani Baradar (Mullah Baradar) or Mullah Yakub, son of Mullah Omar. Mullah Omar founded the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in 1996 & led the resistance against the Soviets in the 1980s. Omar was ousted after the US invasion of Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks.

Meanwhile, the Taliban plan to restore the 1964/65 Afghan constitution which was framed by the then Afghan President Mohammed Daoud Khan. The change of constitution is symbolic since the current one was drafted under foreign forces.

Questions still remain on how inclusive the governance structure will be and will it include the other ethnicities of the country like Hazaras, Tajiks. It is learnt, while the Taliban are mindful of calls for inclusive government structure, particularly by the international community, internal divergence might be an issue. While hardline Taliban on the ground is not keen, the one in Doha wants more representation.

Finally, when it comes to the judiciary, Mullah Hakim, is all set to be the chief justice. Hakim an elderly figure, had been the teacher to Mullah Omar. He is currently chairman of the Taliban negotiating team in Qatar.

