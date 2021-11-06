Taliban prohibiting women from operating as aid workers in Afghanistan: Human Rights Watch

Kabul: In yet another move, the Taliban seem to be proving that they have no intention of allowing women their rights in society. According to the Human Rights Watch (HRW), the Taliban has prohibited Afghan women from "operating as aid workers," which is preventing the desperately needed lifesaving aid from reaching Afghans, reported a local media.

"The Taliban's severe restrictions on women aid workers are preventing desperately needed lifesaving aid from reaching Afghans, especially women, girls, and women-headed households. Permitting women aid workers to do their jobs unfettered is not a matter of agencies or donors placing conditions on humanitarian assistance, but an operational necessity for delivering that assistance," TOLO news quoted associate women's rights director at Human Rights Watch, Heather Barr as saying.

Only three out of 34 provinces officially allowed the female workers to operate, reported the news channel citing HRW. "The document, reviewed by Human Rights Watch, indicates that, as of October 28, 2021, Taliban officials in only three provinces had provided a written agreement unconditionally permitting women aid workers to do their jobs. In over half the country, women aid workers face severe restrictions, such as requirements for a male family member to escort them while they do their jobs, making it difficult or impossible for them to do their job effectively," TOLOnews quoted the report as saying. "This deprives the women and children who are in dire need in the far provinces, and this also intensifies the crisis," the news channel quoted women's rights defender, Zarqqa Yaftali as saying.

"The Islamic Emirate (Taliban) should cooperate with the United Nations in Afghanistan to get recognition and the (UN) will continue its assistance to the people," TOLOnews quoted civil rights activist Soman as saying.

