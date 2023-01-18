topStoriesenglish
Taliban publicly cut off hands of four people accused of theft

The convicts were reportedly lashed 35-39 times in Ahmad Shahi Stadium in Kandahar.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 12:56 PM IST|Source: ANI

Kandahar: The Taliban on Tuesday publicly flogged nine convicted of robbery and "sodomy" in Ahmad Shahi Stadium in Kandahar.

"The Supreme Court said in a statement that nine people were punished in Ahmad Shahi Stadium in Kandahar on Tuesday on charges of robbery and `sodomy`", Tolo News reported.

Local authorities and Kandahar residents were in attendance during the lashing. 

The spokesman for the provincial governor, Haji Zaid, said the convicts were lashed 35-39 times.

Meanwhile, former Policy Advisor to Minister for Afghan Resettlement & Minister for Refugees in the UK, Shabnam Nasimi said that the Taliban have reportedly cut off the hands of four people in a football stadium in Kandahar.

"The Taliban have reportedly cut off the hands of 4 people in a football stadium in Kandahar today, accused of theft, in front of spectators. People are being lashed, amputated & executed in Afghanistan, without fair trial and due process. This is a human rights violation," she said.

Despite international condemnation, the Taliban has resumed the flogging and the public execution of criminals following a decree by the hard-liners` supreme leader.

