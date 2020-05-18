Taliban refuses to back Pakistan, says Kashmir internal matter of India after fake tweets attributed to it

New Delhi: Taliban on Monday (May 17, 2020) clarified that Kashmir is India's internal matter and they don't support any Pakistani style "Ghazwa-E-Hind" or Holy war against India, after fake tweets attributed to the group circulated on social media.

In a tweet, Suhail Shaheen spokesperson Taliban Political Office, Doha, said, "The statement that has been circulated in certain media regarding India does not belong to Islamic emirate. The policy of Islamic Emirate regarding neighbour states is very obvious that we don't interfere in the domestic issues of them."

Fake tweets attributed to Suhail Shaheen and Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid have been doing rounds saying "friendship between Islamic Emirate and India is impossible" and "Islamic Emirate will capture Kashmir from infidels".

But Taliban has refused to get into Pakistani propaganda on Kashmir and Muslims in India.

The group also sees a positive role for India for peace and reconstruction in Afghanistan.

Earlier this month speaking exclusively to WION from Doha, Suhail Shaheen had said, "Based on our national interest and mutual respect, we would like to have positive relations with neighbouring countries including India and welcome their contribution and cooperation in the reconstruction of future Afghanistan."

He added, "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is a national Islamic movement of Afghanistan which has been struggling for the emancipation of the country from occupation. We don’t have any agenda beyond our border."

Meanwhile, Afghan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Gran Hewad lauded India's role in his country. "India one of the biggest donor countries and has helped Afghanistan in development and reconstruction areas, we appreciate their cooperation."

Explaining that the Afghan government would like India to play an important role, Gran said, "We expect India and other neighbouring countries play a significant role in the Afghan peace process."

India is Afghanistan's major development partner and has built the India-Afghanistan friendship dam in the western province of Herat and the Afghan Parliament in capital Kabul.

The development partnership is premised on five pillars - Infrastructure, Capacity Building, Humanitarian Assistance, Economic Development and Connectivity.

New Delhi also offers 500 Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) slots to Afghanistan annually for capacity building.