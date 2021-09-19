हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Afghanistan

Taliban replace sign of Women Ministry, stir controversy

The new sign at the entrance of the building in central Kabul bears a verse from the Koran in a style similar to the Taliban flag. They have not issued a statement about the sign`s replacement.

Image credit: Reuters

Kabul: The Taliban on Saturday (September 18) replaced the sign at the entrance of the Ministry of Women Affairs building with the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice.

The announcement of the caretaker cabinet by the Taliban earlier did not include the Ministry of Women Affairs, which operated during the former government after taking control of the capital in mid-August, reported NHK World.

The new sign at the entrance of the building in central Kabul bears a verse from the Koran in a style similar to the Taliban flag. They have not issued a statement about the sign`s replacement.

The new developments come as the Taliban has repeatedly said women have the right to education, work. However, recently some of the caretaker cabinet officials have said women cannot work together with men.

Staff who worked at the women`s ministry have not been allowed to enter the building, and have protested. 90 per cent of the ministry`s employees during the former government were women, reported Tolo News.

The Taliban also said they would restore the "vice and virtue ministry," which was known for suppressing women`s rights during the previous period of Taliban rule two decades ago, reported NHK World. The move is adding to concerns that women`s rights will be restricted again.

Meanwhile, a number of women`s rights activists said the removal of the women`s ministry is against the commitment of the Taliban regarding women`s right to work, reported Tolo News.

"Directly depriving the women and girls of education and work means the Taliban in no way is going to tolerate women and their presence," said former MP Shukria Barakzai.

"Limiting the rights of the women of Afghanistan and marginalizing them, in fact, does not lead to a new Afghanistan with a better situation," said Mariam Maroof Arvin, a women`s rights activist. 

