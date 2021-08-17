Taliban’s promises 'reassuring', will be closely scrutinised: United Nations

Geneva: The United Nations on Tuesday (August 17) that the recent statements from the Taliban extending general amnesty to the Afghans seem reassuring on the surface but given their past, their actions will be closely scrutinised.

The UN urged the Taliban to keep its promises including its pledges to and show inclusiveness for women and allow girls to remain in school.

“The Taliban have made a number of statements that on the surface are reassuring,” UN human rights office spokesman Rupert Colville told reporters Tuesday in Geneva.

“But their actions speak deeper than words, and it's very early now, it's very fluid,” he added.

He said the Taliban's promises "need to be honoured.” “Understandably, given their past history, these declarations have been greeted with some skepticism,” Colville added.

“Nevertheless, the promises have been made, and whether or not they are honoured or broken will be closely scrutinized,” he said.

He also called on UN member states to “use their influence” with the Taliban to protect civilian lives.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over "chilling reports" of human rights abuses and restrictions on rights, especially those of women and girls, in areas captured by the Taliban in recent weeks.

Earlier, the Taliban had declared a “general amnesty for all government officials’’ and urged them to return to work immediately.

"A general amnesty has been declared for all... so you should start your routine life with full confidence," a statement released by the Taliban said.

