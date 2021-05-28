Talks on to bring Limpiyadhura-Lipulekh-Kalapani area back from India’s control: Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Thursday (May 27) said that his government is engaged in dialogue with India to bring back the disputed tri-junction of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani area from India's control.

Addressing the foreign media from his residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu, the Prime Minister said, “The areas lying on the east of Mahakali is of Nepal and we have issued our land in the political and administrative map and passed it (through parliament). We are in serious dialogue with India about it.”

"The conditions are ‘unfavorable’ in the disputed tri-junction of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani and therefore elections announced in November will not be held in these regions," PM told reporters.

"The reality that has existed since 58 years is that the Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani area had remained under the control of India. We are engaged in dialogue with India to bring it back. As long as it is in India's control and is not returned to Nepal, we cannot treat them with the behaviour as if they (disputed territory) are returned back. We are making efforts to bring it back from Indian control and we are in dialogue," he added.

The Prime Minister assured that the election will be fair and said that credible international agencies will be invited to observe it.

Highlighting the current political developments in the country, the Prime Minister said, “There is a rift between Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal and the party has been divided into two factions. Efforts have been made to unite them but it’s not possible just like the case with CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist, following which the JSP has divided now.”

Oli further attacked the Upendra Yadav-led faction of JSP, “These leaders have betrayed their own party and have signed a deal with other opposition parties to form a government.”

“One faction supported the other parties, and another faction is supporting me,” he added.

The Upendra Yadav faction supported the opposition Nepali Congress-led coalition to form a new government.

The Prime Minister also urged the international community to provide Nepal with vaccines against COVID-19, "We still need around 37.5 million doses of vaccines for inoculation purpose. We have made requests to the USA, Russia and Britain to help us by providing vaccines and the response is very positive. A request is being made with India in this regard at the higher level."

