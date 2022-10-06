Thailand day care mass shooting: Killer was a drug addict and distressed after losing his job

Bangkok: At least 34 people including 22 children were killed after an ex-cop opened fire at a day-care centre in Thailand on Thursday. The gunman has been identified as Panya Khamrab, a 34-year-old former police officer who was recently dismissed from the force on drug possession charges. After the attack, he killed his wife and child before shooting himself dead. About 30 children were at the centre, located in the town of Uthai Sawan in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu when the gunman came in around lunchtime.

A Police spokesperson told news agency Reuters that the gunman had been at a court hearing in connection with a drug case earlier on Thursday and had gone to the daycare centre to find his child, but the child was not there.

"He was already stressed and when he couldn't find his child he was more stressed and started shooting," he said,

"He had then driven home and killed his wife and child there before taking his own life", he further added.



"The man first shot four or five staff, including a teacher who was eight months pregnant. According to the latest media reports, he also used knives in the attack," District official Jidapa Boonsom was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.