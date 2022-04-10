These excited dogs playing gymnastics are winning hearts- Watch viral video

New Delhi: On a lazy weekend afternoon, what can be better than a cute dog video? Nothing? Wrong. The only thing better than dog videos is dogs performing gymnastic videos, get ready.

In a video clip that is going viral on social media, two dogs, rather excited doggos, can be seen performing thrilling gymnastics and their form is worth your thousand views.

Watch for yourself!!

The owner finally left for work...

Doggies: pic.twitter.com/pgdaeJ253q — Interesting Channel (@ChannelInteres) April 8, 2022

The now-viral video shows the two dogs playing somewhere close to a storeroom, presumably in the absence of their owner. The dogs take chance to climb on the wooden table from where they take a long jump to get hold of a tangled-up nylon rope swing.

And that’s where the fun begins, both the doggos then keep handing on the rope and take swings for quite some time. Their tails constantly wagging suggesting that both the furry buddies are having great fun.

The video has won the hearts of animal lovers on social media and has received over four million views as of now.

While the video will leave you delighted, the comment section is also no short of fun. The clip has garnered all sorts of positive reactions, even the quirky ones.

Taking a dig one social media user said, “Now I understood the meaning of ‘hanging out with friend’

“This is what my kids like to do,” said another.

Live TV