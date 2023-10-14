'These Guys Make Al-Qaeda Look Pure...': Biden Blasts Hamas, Vows To Stand With Israel

New Delhi: In a strong condemnation of Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that launched a deadly attack on Israel last week, President Joe Biden said they are worse than al-Qaeda, the terrorist group responsible for the 9/11 attacks. He also reiterated his unwavering support for Israel, the US’s closest ally in the Middle East. The attack by Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, was unprecedented in its scale and intensity. It killed over 1,000 people, including at least 27 Americans, and injured thousands more. It also sparked a fierce retaliation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which targeted Hamas’ infrastructure and leadership. The violence has escalated to the highest level in decades, claiming over 2,000 lives in Israel and Gaza.

Speaking in Philadelphia on Friday, Biden said he was horrified by the attack and the loss of innocent lives. “These guys make al-Qaeda look pure. They’re pure evil,” he said. “The United States, make no mistake about it, stands with Israel.” Biden said he was working to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and respond to the threat. He also said he was committed to addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where millions of people are suffering from the lack of food, water, electricity and medical supplies.

He said he had sent Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to Israel to coordinate with the Israeli government and other regional partners. He also said he had instructed his team to work with the United Nations and other countries to provide humanitarian aid and support to Israel and the Palestinians.

Biden said he had spoken with the families of the Americans who are still missing or held by Hamas, and assured them of his personal commitment to bring them home. “They’re going through agony not knowing what the status of their loved ones are. It’s gut-wrenching,” he said. “We’re not going to stop till we bring them home.”

Meanwhile, White House Principal Deputy Secretary Olivia Dalton said the US was continuing its diplomatic efforts to end the violence and create conditions for a lasting peace. He said the US was working with Egypt and Israel to facilitate safe passage for civilians who want to leave Gaza and humanitarian corridors for aid delivery.

He also denounced Hamas for using civilians as human shields and hiding in residential buildings, hospitals, mosques and schools.

“This is a terrorist organisation with no regard for human life, no regard for civilians. It is barbaric and brutal, and we’ve got to continue to call it out,” he said. The situation remains tense and volatile, as Hamas militants continue to infiltrate Israel by land, air and sea, posing a serious security threat. The IDF has vowed to continue its operations until it restores calm and security to its citizens.