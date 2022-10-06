NewsWorld
THAILAND MASS SHOOTING

Thiland SHOCKER: Mass shooting kills 32, including kids at daycare centre

Many children and adults were killed in the shooting in Na Klang district in the country`s Nong Bua Lamphu province. The suspect who fled the crime scene reportedly shot himself

Last Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 02:25 PM IST|Source: ANI
Bangkok: At least 32 people were killed in a mass shooting at a nursery in northeast Thailand, local media reported on Thursday. Many children and adults were killed in the shooting in Na Klang district in the country`s Nong Bua Lamphu province.

Police said that the gunman was a former police officer and a hunt was underway for him, according to media reports.

"Follow up Mr Panya Khamrab, 34, the assailant in the shooting at the child`s center. Uthai Sawan Subdistrict, Na Klang District, Nong Bua Lamphu Province. Observe the vehicle used by the culprit, a white Toyota Vigo pickup truck, license plate registration 6 Kor 6499, Bangkok," Thailand`s Central Investigation Police (CIP) said in a Facebook post.

The suspect who fled the crime scene reportedly shot himself. A local publication said Panya was fired from his position in the police force in 2021 for failing a drug test.

More details are awaited.

