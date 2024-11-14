Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2820404https://zeenews.india.com/world/this-country-is-giving-rs-16000-to-families-to-stimulate-economy-2820404.html
NewsWorld
JAPAN

This Country Is Giving Rs 16,000 To Families To Stimulate Economy

The cash handouts are designed to support low-income households hit hard by rising costs of food and other daily necessities.

|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2024, 10:42 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

This Country Is Giving Rs 16,000 To Families To Stimulate Economy

TOKYO: The Japanese government is considering offering one-time support payments of 30,000 yen (about $192) to each low-income household exempt from resident tax as part of a planned economic package, local media reported. The government also plans to add 20,000 yen (about $128) per child to the benefits to such households with children, Kyodo News reported Wednesday, citing sources close to the matter.

The cash handouts are designed to support low-income households hit hard by rising costs of food and other daily necessities, reports Xinhua, quoting Kyodo News.

The stimulus package, to be compiled later this month, is also expected to reintroduce subsidies for electricity and gas bills in January next year, aiming to provide the support beyond the year-end deadline until March.

The amount of the support payments could be raised depending on discussions with the ruling parties, the report said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Muslim Politics in Maharashtra Election
DNA Video
DNA: UPPSC Exam Controversy: Why Are UP Students Protesting?
DNA Video
DNA: How Are Indian Muslims Responding to Mohammad Adeeb 'Pak Remark'?
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK